Football

Four Tigers headline Maxwell, Bednarik Watch Lists

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch lists for the 85th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, and for the 27th annual Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Clemson had two offensive players named to the Maxwell Award Watch List and two defensive players named to the Bednarik Award Watch List.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List after two exceptional starts as a freshman last season against Notre Dame and Boston College. Wide receiver Justyn Ross also cracked the list ahead of his much anticipated return to the field this season.

Sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List after a breakout freshman season in 2020. Sixth-year safety Nolan Turner was also named to the watch list.

The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021.

