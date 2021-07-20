Elliott updates Ross’ status, where All-ACC receiver is at

Tony Elliott has not been in the weeds with Justyn Ross when it comes to the star player’s way back from spinal surgery last June. But Clemson’s offensive coordinator is very encouraged and optimistic from what he has heard.

Ross met with his surgeon in early June, the last meeting with his specialist to decide whether the All-ACC wide receiver can indeed come back and play football for the Tigers this fall.

“J Ross has worked hard and he looks great. I am optimistic,” Elliott said Tuesday morning while meeting with the media at Dabo Swinney’s Media Olympics at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “Again, Coach Swinney will give more details on where he is in that process. But from what I know, he has put in the work, and I am very optimistic and excited.

“Coach will have more details. I have not been all the way in the weeds with the details of that, but he has worked his butt off and he looks great. I am hopeful he is going to get everything he needs done from the protocol standpoint to be able to join us here pretty soon.”

This past spring, Ross participated in non-contact drills with the Clemson team, but he was not fully cleared to play at that point.

Elliott admits what Ross has gone through in the last year to get to the point where he is right now, has been very humbling to him. He said he had been impressed with a man so young to be able to block out all the noise and remain committed to his decision and be able to go to work every single day.

“I am proud of him. It inspires me and it encourages me to see a young person that is doing things the right way,” Elliott said. “He is doing it the old school way, but it is the right way to make a decision and stay committed to your decision and put everything they have into it and let the cards fall where they might fall.”

