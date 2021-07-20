Swinney gives update on when to expect decision on Ross’ playing status

Dabo Swinney says they should have the process complete for wide receiver Justyn Ross’ return to full contact in the next few days.

The Clemson wide receiver has missed the last year due to a congenital spinal issue which required surgery in June of 2020. The health issue jeopardized the future playing career of the 2019 All-ACC wide receiver.

Swinney says the team and the university is still cutting through all the paperwork and making sure Ross’ return to play is clear and approved by all parties involved.

“Anytime you have a complicated medical issue like we had with Mike Williams and so forth and so on, there are always a lot of ‘I’s and a lot of ‘T’s and a lot of people that have to sign off on those types of things,” Swinney said Tuesday following his Media Olympics at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “So, I think we are at the finish line. We are very optimistic about that.”

Swinney says Ross has had a great summer and is in good spirits and there is nothing that he does not do – lifts, running and training.

“He is really in a good place, and we are hopeful that he will be able to get back out there and do what he loves to do,” the Clemson coach said. “But first and foremost, you want to make sure the medical people feel like he can go play and be safe.”

Swinney said he really did not want to address what Ross’ doctors told him when he last met with his surgeon in Pittsburgh back in early June.

“I don’t think I will get into the specifics of what the doctors say and all of that,” he said. “We will just kind of wait and get the full report and the process over, and then we will talk about it.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!