Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday during the Tigers’ 2021 media outing.

Venables discussed the return of Justin Foster, his expectations for Xavier Thomas, super seniors James Skalski and Nolan Turner, the way last season came to an end against Ohio State, and much more:

Watch Venables’ press conference on TCITV:

