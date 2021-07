By Robert MacRae and Bart Boatwright | July 21, 2021 9:53 pm ET

CHARLOTTE — The 2021 ACC Football Kickoff kicked off on Wednesday with Coastal Division coaches and players meeting with media members at The Westin Charlotte.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery for The Clemson Insider from Day 1 of the ACC Kickoff: LINK.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!