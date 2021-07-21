Uiagalelei reportedly has major NIL deal

“It’s Bo Time” for DJ Uiagalelei.

Clemson’s starting quarterback, along with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, are the first college athletes to partner with Bojangles for the use of their name, image and likeness, according to a report from ESPN.

“More than anything, we felt like Bojangles fans are college sports fans,” Bojangles chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward told ESPN. “This is an extension of what matters to our customers and fans.”

Per the ESPN report, both Uiagalelei and Howell will use their social media feeds to promote Bojangles, as well as do some in-person appearances moving forward.

