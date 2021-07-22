ACC Commissioner comments on potential expansion

Conference realignment is a hot topic right now, with rumors swirling that Texas and Oklahoma are interested in making a move from the Big 12 to join the SEC.

The new ACC Commissioner, Jim Phillips, touched on the topic of whether future conference realignment is possible for the ACC during an appearance on the ACC Network on Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff.

So, how important to the ACC is the idea of adding more schools to the conference?

“First of all, it’s tough to deal with speculation, right. Hypotheticals, etcetera,” Phillips said. “What I would tell you is I went to bed feeling great about our 15 schools. I wouldn’t trade any of our 15 schools for anything. I think we’re in great position as we look forward to not only today but into the future.

“Conference realignment has been alive in college athletics since its birthplace. So, you never say never, and you’re always paying attention to what’s happening. But as of right now, we’re in great shape. We love our 15 schools.”

