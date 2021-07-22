Check out D.J.'s Bojangles commercial

By Staff Reports | July 22, 2021 8:31 am ET

It’s “Bo Time” for Clemson’s starting quarterback.

D.J. Uiagalelei has officially partnered with Bojangles for the use of his name, image and likeness.

He released an official announcement in the style of a commercial ad via his Instagram account.

You can watch Uiagalelei enjoy some food from his new marketing partner with two fellow Clemson offensive linemen, Ryan Linthicum and Walker Parks, right here:

