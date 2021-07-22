Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a prospect in the class of 2023.

Jayden Brown, an outfielder/lefthanded pitcher from Germantown, Md., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media late Wednesday night.

“I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Brown wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and all my friends/supporters who have helped me along the way.”

Brown, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound lefthanded batter and thrower, attends Northwest High School (Germantown, Md.) and plays for the Indiana Prospects Baseball Organization.

