Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a prospect in the class of 2023.
Jayden Brown, an outfielder/lefthanded pitcher from Germantown, Md., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media late Wednesday night.
“I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Brown wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and all my friends/supporters who have helped me along the way.”
Brown, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound lefthanded batter and thrower, attends Northwest High School (Germantown, Md.) and plays for the Indiana Prospects Baseball Organization.
I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and all my friends/supporters who have helped me along the way. pic.twitter.com/vu6Y2K0YCI
— Jayden Brown (@301jayyy) July 22, 2021
Kids a player! #IPfam #beseen https://t.co/NCCClwbolp
— Indiana Prospects (@Prospects_IN) July 22, 2021
— Jayden Brown (@301jayyy) November 30, 2020
Working on my 60 yard dash💨💨 @downsie25 @Prospects_IN pic.twitter.com/lbOqDOuEEC
— Jayden Brown (@301jayyy) December 23, 2020
Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!