Swinney talks NIL, CFP expansion and more

CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte.

Swinney addressed a number of topics during his press conference, including the new NIL rules, the return of defensive end Justin Foster, College Football Playoff expansion, bringing back former players to coach on his staff and more.

Watch Swinney’s presser at the ACC Kickoff below:

