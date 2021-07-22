Swinney tells reporter he's 'not accurate'

CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney fired back at a reporter on Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte.

After telling the local Clemson media on Tuesday that his thoughts on professionalism and name, image and likeness have been taken out of context, a reporter said Swinney was “a little apprehensive about the NIL at first,” and he wanted to know what changed, which Swinney quickly explained was never the case.

“I have never been apprehensive about NIL. That is not the story,” Swinney said sternly. “People hear what they want to hear and then they write what they want to write, and people believe what they want to believe.

“My comments were, I am against professionalization of college athletics. Always have been and always will be. I am for education, graduating, equipping young people through the game of football for life. That is what it has always been about and that is what it is always going to be about in college football. This does not change the collegiate model. It is just common sense. So, to say that, is inaccurate. This is common sense.”

Watch Swinney set the reporter straight below:

