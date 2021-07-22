Two Tigers ranked among ACC's top linebackers

Two Clemson linebackers are ranked among the best in the ACC by an ACC Network analyst and former Tiger.

Former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACCN analyst Eric Mac Lain released his ranking of the top five linebackers in the conference heading into the 2021 season, with Tigers super seniors James Skalski and Baylon Spector featured on the list.

Skalski is ranked No. 2 behind NC State’s Payton Wilson, while Spector checks in at No. 5 behind Virginia’s Nick Jackson and NC State’s Isaiah Moore, respectively.

A second-team All-ACC honoree, Skalski was credited with 44 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery he returned 17 yards for a touchdown in 291 snaps over nine games (eight starts).

Spector, a second-team All-ACC honoree by the AP, tallied a team-high 72 tackles (10.5 for loss), a team-high 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in 517 snaps over 12 games (11 starts).

