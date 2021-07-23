Clemson in Top 5 for 4-star Indiana DL

Recruiting

By July 23, 2021 1:44 pm

A four-star and top-100 national prospect named Clemson among his top five schools Friday via social media.

Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry dropped a top five that includes the Tigers along with Alabama, Oregon, Indiana and Ohio State.

Curry (6-5, 250) is ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 69 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson hosted Curry for the Elite Retreat in June.

Curry previously had a top 12 comprised of the aforementioned schools along with Notre Dame, Arizona State, Florida State, Michigan, Florida, Southern Cal and Tennessee.

