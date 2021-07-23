Clemson safety tabbed as best in ACC entering 2021

One of Clemson’s safeties is ranked as the best in the ACC by an ACC Network analyst heading into the 2021 season.

Former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACCN analyst Eric Mac Lain tabs Nolan Turner as the No. 1 safety in the conference going into the season, ahead of Miami’s Bubba Bolden, Syracuse’s Mikel Jones, Virginia’s Joey Blount and Wake Forest’s Nick Andersen, in that order.

As a fifth-year senior in 2020, Turner was named an AFCA second-team All-American and also earned a second-team nod from USA Today, while garnering second-team All-ACC honors as well as all-conference nods from the AP (second team) and PFF (first team). He finished last season with 66 tackles (6.0 for loss), a team-high three interceptions and three pass breakups over 12 games (11 starts).

Here are my top safeties for the #ACC pre-season. Who will be on this list at the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/f5vMJpIvSI — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 23, 2021

