Clemson transfer tells TCI of his new destination

One of Clemson’s baseball transfers has found his new home. The Clemson Insider was notified Friday that former Tiger Pierce Gallo has committed to Rice University.

This year, Gallo played in six games and started four for the Tigers. He was hitting .250 for the Tigers with one run driven in.

Gallo received a redshirt from the NCAA with the season’s suspension on March 12, 2020 and cancellation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He was an ACC Academic Honor Roll member in 2020.

In 2020, Gallo hit .077 with three runs, an .077 slugging percentage, a .200 on-base percentage, two walks and a steal in seven games (four starts at shortstop).

Gallo was the No. 270 freshman in the nation in the preseason by Perfect Game. He was the No. 52 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game and No. 36 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft in the preseason by D1Baseball.