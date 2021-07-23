Clemson transfer tells TCI of his new destination

Clemson transfer tells TCI of his new destination

Baseball

Clemson transfer tells TCI of his new destination

By July 23, 2021 6:26 pm

By |

One of Clemson’s baseball transfers has found his new home.  The Clemson Insider was notified Friday that former Tiger Pierce Gallo has committed to Rice University.

This year, Gallo played in six games and started four for the Tigers. He was hitting .250 for the Tigers with one run driven in.

Gallo received a redshirt from the NCAA with the season’s suspension on March 12, 2020 and cancellation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He was an ACC Academic Honor Roll member in 2020.

In 2020, Gallo hit .077 with three runs, an .077 slugging percentage, a .200 on-base percentage, two walks and a steal in seven games (four starts at shortstop).

Clemson’s Pierce Gallo (4) reacts after getting a base hit in the 6th inning against Cincinnati during the TigerÕs home opener on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Clemson’s Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

Gallo was the No. 270 freshman in the nation in the preseason by Perfect Game. He was the No. 52 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game and No. 36 ACC prospect for the 2022 draft in the preseason by D1Baseball.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson picked up a commitment Friday night from a prospect in the 2023 class from New York. Walter Panas High School (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) shortstop Samuel Stafura announced his verbal commitment to (…)

3hr

D.J. Uiagalelei experienced a huge culture shock when he first stepped onto Clemson’s campus as a high school athlete. The first thing he noticed was a plethora of trees and greenery that ran contrary to the (…)

6hr

A former Clemson standout officially signed his first NFL contract on Friday. Amari Rodgers signed with the Green Bay Packers on Friday morning and announced the occasion on Instagram. The Packers traded up (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home