Former ACC, SEC coach gives thoughts on Clemson-UGA game

Football

By July 23, 2021 9:43 am

By |

A former SEC and ACC head coach gave his thoughts on Clemson’s season-opening matchup against Georgia on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

During the ACC Network’s coverage of the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte, former Georgia and Miami head coach, and current ACCN analyst Mark Richt was asked to pick one game in Week 1 of the college football season that he’s most excited about.

“Most everybody in the country is super excited about Clemson and Georgia,” Richt said on the ACCN. “It’s going to be played right here in Charlotte. It’s a game that is not going to end anybody’s season. I think they’re going to be so highly rated — probably in the top 3, both teams, I would think, or top 4 — so, it’s going to be an unbelievable battle. SEC, ACC. It’s going to be a game that whoever wins it might move to No. 1, if they’re not already No. 1. The team that loses might move to 5. So, I don’t think it’s going to kill anybody’s hopes. But there’s always that discussion about who’s league is the best.”

