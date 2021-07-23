Former Clemson QB signs with CFL team

A former Clemson quarterback has signed with a Canadian Football League team.

The Toronto Argonauts announced they have signed former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Bryant, 24, played four seasons at Clemson from 2015-2018, leading the Tigers to the 2017 ACC Championship, and capturing the game’s MVP award and a spot in the College Football Playoff, after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

The South Carolina native transferred to Missouri prior to the 2019 season, when he played 10 games and threw for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns with another 242 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Bryant was also with the Argos earlier this year after being signed in February.

Argos sign WR Rodney Smith, QB Kelly Bryant and OL Brandon Smith 🗞️» https://t.co/KnC9yL7XLu pic.twitter.com/NrHKMXeAfR — CFL (@CFL) July 22, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo ur part to help. #SaveNicks