This legacy recruit will be at this weekend's All In Cookout

This weekend will be an important one for Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Tigers are hosting their All-In Cookout this coming weekend, with those who have verbally committed, a legacy recruit and highly-touted prospects all potentially being in attendance.

About a couple of weeks back Greenville (S.C.) 2022 three-star tight end Josh Sapp was invited to The Cookout by Tony Elliott.

Clemson’s offensive coordinator/tight ends coach told Sapp to leave July 24-25 open on his calendar. Sapp recently informed TCI that he plans on attending Clemson’s famous late-July cookout.

Does that mean an offer could be on the horizon?

“I believe it is,” Sapp said, “And he told me they are waiting on the No. 1 TE in my class to make a decision. If he doesn’t commit to Clemson, that would open a spot for me.”

Sapp, obviously, is speaking on Oscar Delp, who is considered to be a priority for Clemson in the 2022 class. Delp was originally supposed to attend this weekend’s cookout but decided against picking and choosing between schools for their respective cookouts. Instead, he’ll be waiting to attend some games this upcoming season.

Delp isn’t the only highly-touted prospect that won’t be there. TCI learned that Hays (KS.) four-star ATH Jaren Kanak will not be in attendance.

In addition to Sapp, the confirmed visitor list for the cookout features multiple big names, such as Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, and Richmond (Va.) St Christopher’s School four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr.

Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne has said he will be in attendance, but we will have to wait and see if he indeed makes it in.

Additionally, most of Clemson’s Class of 2022 commits will be in attendance. The three that likely won’t be are Jihaad Campbell, Keon Sabb and Daylen Everette, as the IMG Academy trio recently just arrived back in Bradenton (Fla.) for summer workouts.

As for Sapp, he’s been hearing the same things from Elliot over the past couple of weeks.

“We have a pretty solid relationship, we will talk about every week, just to see how each other is doing,” he said.

Sapp’s status as a legacy recruit certainly helps his case, but Clemson appears to be genuinely interested in what he potentially brings to the table as a tight end at the next level.

They haven’t talked about the parameters of an official scholarship offer, or as Sapp put it, “not anything official just yet.”

What would it mean for Sapp to get that coveted Clemson offer?

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. “Every offer I get is a huge blessing to me, so a Clemson offer would definitely be special to me.”

For now, Sapp is just being patient as far as his recruitment is concerned and looking through all his options.

The Cookout provides a nice weekend getaway, but he’ll return to Greenville soon after, as he prepares for an important senior season.

“Everything’s been going great,” Sapp said. “I feel our school can really get that state ring this year.”

As far as Sapp’s team-oriented goals are concerned, he wants to win the State Championship. When it comes to personal goals, he’s looking to get about three pancake blocks per game. Blocking is the biggest aspect of Sapp’s game that he’s been working on this summer, he added.

With that being said, what does Sapp feel his strengths currently are as a tight end?

“My strengths, I feel, are being able to run routes like a wide receiver and also being able to block in the box,” he said.

