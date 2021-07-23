Uiagalelei holds court at the ACC Football Kickoff

Uiagalelei holds court at the ACC Football Kickoff

By July 23, 2021 7:54 am

CHARLOTTE — Clemson sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took the podium on Thursday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte.

Uiagalelei fielded questions from reporters about stepping into this season as the Tigers’ leader, his biggest takeaway from sitting behind Trevor Lawrence last season, his NIL deal with Bojangles and more.

Watch Uiagalelei’s press conference at the ACC Football Kickoff below:

