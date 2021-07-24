Mac Lain gives thoughts on Clemson-UGA game

During the ACC Network’s broadcast of the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte this week, ACCN analysts Mark Richt and Eric Mac Lain were asked to choose the Week 1 game in college football that they’re most excited about.

It’s no surprise which game Mac Lain, the former Clemson offensive lineman, picked to talk about.

“I don’t think there’s any question where I’m going with this thing,” Mac Lain said. “It’s right here. It’s Charlotte, North Carolina. I’m going with the Clemson Tigers taking on Georgia. … There’s not a better non-conference game all year long than what you’re going to see right here.”

The Tigers and Bulldogs will clash at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC, while ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from Charlotte ahead of the season opener for both teams.

“ABC, 7:30. GameDay’s already saying they’re going to be there,” Mac Lain said. “This is a national championship type of game.”

Regardless of the outcome, and the national implications the game carries, Mac Lain doesn’t believe a loss would put either team out of College Football Playoff contention that early in the season.

“The good thing for these two teams is, it’s the first game,” he said. “So really, to be quite honest, whether Clemson wins, Georgia wins — whoever loses is not out of contention. I think a lot of people are trying to draw that up, but that’s not going to be the case at all.”

