Meredith sees his dream come true

Kier Meredith can’t help but smile now that he is part of the Boston Red Sox system. The former Tiger took to Twitter Saturday to talk about his dream has come true.

A dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hsIZkzdVh3 — Kier Meredith (@KierMeredith) July 24, 2021

The left fielder and Clemson graduate battled back from injuries in his first two seasons to finish the 2021 season with a .283 batting average this season in 47 starts. He was drafted in high school by the Cubs in the 28th round of the 2017 draft but chose to go to college and get his degree.

Meredith showed his ability to get on base with a .383 on base percentage as he drew 12 walks and led the Tigers in hit by pitches with 19.