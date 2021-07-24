One of nation’s top WRs says Clemson offer would impact recruitment ‘a lot’

Per usual, Clemson continues to pursue only the best of the best at the wide receiver position, and as such, the Tigers have only offered a couple of wideouts in the 2023 class to date.

But one candidate to eventually earn an offer from Clemson is Noah Rogers, one of the nation’s most talented young receivers.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising junior from Rolesville (N.C.) High School is ranked as high as the No. 50 prospect in the country for the 2023 class regardless of position by ESPN, which considers him the No. 11 wideout in the class.

Clemson’s staff liked what it saw from Rogers when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month, and he has been in touch with receivers coach Tyler Grisham since he was on campus.

“I heard from him about two weeks ago,” Rogers told The Clemson Insider. “We were just catching up since camp because the coaches have been going at it for a while. He was telling me he appreciates me coming up and him getting to coach me and that he thinks that I’m a receiver that could play for Clemson, and Coach Swinney thinks I’m a guy that can play for him in the future.”

Rogers put all he had into his Swinney Camp workout and left Clemson equipped with tips from the coaches that he plans to implement into his game this season.

“I came to camp and gave all my undivided attention and gave them what I got and showed them what I can do,” Rogers said, “and use everything that they’re teaching me that I can come back home and use for a game.”

Understanding how selective the Tigers are with the prospects they recruit, especially at the receiver position, Rogers appreciates the fact he is on Clemson’s recruiting radar.

“It means a lot because not a lot of people can get this opportunity to get recruited or just get recruited by Clemson,” he said. “That’s a national championship team. So, it means that I’m going in the right direction.”

Rodgers holds nearly 20 scholarship offers from schools such as North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky and Oregon, to name some. He is looking to start narrowing things down in his recruitment in December or January.

Along with Clemson, Rogers has made visits to UNC, NC State, Wake Forest and Duke this summer. He said he isn’t sure but may return to Clemson for a game this fall.

Based on his camp performance and the feedback he’s received from the Tigers, Rogers feels good about his chances of scoring an offer from them moving forward and says the offer would significantly impact his recruitment.

“It would affect it a lot because I like the direction that Clemson’s going to and what they could do for me,” he said. “So, I think it would do a lot for me in my recruitment and for me, and I think I have a big chance for them.”

Rogers helped lead Rolesville High to a 9-0 record and appearance in the North Carolina 4AA state championship last season while recording 26 receptions for 591 yards and nine touchdowns.