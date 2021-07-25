Big news on Watson

Big news on former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came out Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Watson is expected to report to training camp with Houston’s other quarterbacks on Sunday. He will be there for testing to begin entry into training camp.

If Watson didn’t report, he would have been fined $50,000 per day. Per a report from ESPN’s Ed Werder, Watson is reporting to camp solely to avoid those fines and still wants to be traded.

Watson continues to be investigated by the NFL and police for the 22 separate lawsuits filed against him in March and April alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Quarterbacks are reporting today in Houston, and #Texans QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be among them, source said. He’s showing up for testing to begin entry into training camp. However, Watson’s stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

Texans QB Deshaun Watson avoids daily fines of $50,000—fines that can’t be waived, per the CBA—by reporting to training camp. Houston’s first practice is Wednesday. Will be interesting to see if new coach David Culley has Watson out there. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 25, 2021

