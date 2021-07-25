New commit can't thank Clemson enough for 'amazing opportunity'

Samuel Stafura has long been on the recruiting radar of Clemson’s baseball program and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy. It didn’t take long for the infielder out of Mohegan Lake (NY.) to fall in love with Clemson.

“Coach LeCroy first saw me down at the PG Jr National Showcase at East Cobb,” Stafura told The Clemson Insider. “I had a really good performance and had some great at-bats against some of the top pitchers in-country, including a home run.”

It was from there that LeCroy reached out after the event, impressed with what he saw out of Stafura.

He then visited Clemson’s campus a couple of weeks later.

“I visited campus and immediately knew that I wanted to go to Clemson,” Stafura added. “[Coach LeCroy] then saw me play against at 16u WWBA and offered me afterward.”

That offer was the one Stafura was waiting for.

So, what was it about Clemson that made him want to be a Tiger?

“Everything about it,” Stafura said. “I knew I wanted to be a Clemson Tiger once I visited campus. I love the campus, they’re an amazing baseball program with amazing coaches, and it just felt like a great fit academically and athletically.”

LeCroy has been Stafura’s main point of contact, but he’s also gotten to know head coach Monte Lee over the past couple of weeks.

“Through the recruiting process, I mostly spoke to Coach LeCroy, but I’ve spoken to Coach Lee a handful of times recently and they’re both very nice people,” he said. I can’t wait for them to be my coaches and I can’t thank them enough for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Stafura would characterize himself as a team player and someone who loves the game of baseball. With that, comes fiery competitiveness and the willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win.

The Walter Panas high school product is a talented infielder, who has the ability to hit for average and power. He’ll also play anywhere Clemson needs him to, once he arrives on campus.

Additionally, Stafura outlined his strengths on the diamond in his conversation with TCI.

“I have a really strong ability to make plays on the run and I think my arm strength is also very beneficial,” he said. “I have lots of range and I have very fast hands.”

As he prepares for his junior season, the goal he has in mind is to compete for a State Championship. Stafura would like to take the offseason to develop in the weight room and further develop his strength/speed.

He has the defense part down though, which he attributes to his New York Mets fandom and his affinity for the team’s all-star shortstop.

“Being from New York, I watch a lot of Mets games, so I like to model my defensive game a little bit after Francisco Lindor. I like to study his fielding mechanics and learn from them to see what I could improve.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!