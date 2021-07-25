Sunday evening All In Cookout update

We wanted to pass along some of what we’ve gathered regarding Clemson’s All In Cookout, which took place this morning and afternoon. Today marked the start of the NCAA quiet period that permits coaches to have in-person contact with recruits on college campuses.

Most of Clemson’s commitments, with the exception of the IMG Academy trio, were on hand for the cookout as well as several priority targets. TCI confirmed that one of the headliners that ended up making the trip back to Tiger Town was Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw, who also attended the Tigers’ Elite Retreat in June.

Shaw was joined on campus by Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp and Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr., as well as Greenville (S.C.) tight end Josh Sapp, the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp.

Aside from a great meal, the cookout itinerary included trivia games about music and games at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, including dodgeball and a wiffleball home run derby. After that, the recruits went to Death Valley and did a photoshoot there.

Based on the returns we’ve gathered, the cookout went very well. It allowed the commits, targets, coaching staff and families to build stronger bonds, and from what we’ve heard, everyone enjoyed their experience and had a great time as you would expect. And once again, the Tigers were able to roll out ace recruiter Kathleen Swinney, who is always a hit with the recruits and families. One prospect told us the cookout felt like a “family reunion.”

Like Shaw, Lukus was on campus for last month’s Elite Retreat, and his cookout attendance figures to only help Clemson’s case with him heading into his commitment announcement this Wednesday. Delp, Greene and Sapp all visited during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and getting them back on campus for the second time in two months certainly doesn’t hurt Clemson’s chances. They were able to feel Clemson’s family atmosphere in full force, and the cookout experience gave them a lot to think about.

We’ll have more on the cookout in The Insider Report on Monday.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!