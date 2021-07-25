Virginia DB with Clemson connections building good relationship with Tigers

A standout defensive back prospect from Virginia that visited Clemson last month could be on hand for the Tigers’ season-opening showdown vs. Georgia.

Highland Springs High School (Highland Springs, Va.) 2023 cornerback/safety Braylon Johnson is looking to possibly attend the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

“I might catch the opening game against Georgia because I have some family that lives in Charlotte,” he said.

Johnson (6-1, 160), the son of former Virginia Tech safety Loren Johnson, traveled to Clemson on June 10 to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and came away impressed by his experience on campus, calling it “beyond amazing.”

Johnson has a couple of connections to Clemson in that he attends the same high school, Highland Springs, that produced former Tiger safety K’Von Wallace and current Clemson cornerback Malcolm Greene. The three players have formed a good bond and Johnson said they are “like family, to be honest.”

Johnson has also built a solid rapport with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who also courted Greene and Wallace, while Johnson’s dad is close with Tigers safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“I have a good relationship with a couple of coaches on the staff,” Johnson said. “Obviously Coach Reed because he would ultimately be my position coach if they wanted me to play corner, and he also recruited K’Von and Malcolm. And Coach Conn is good friends with my father.”

“I love all the coaches and the family atmosphere they have down there,” he added.

A rising junior with over a dozen scholarship offers from schools such as Virginia Tech, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Oklahoma, Penn State and Michigan State, Johnson hopes to catch Clemson’s attention with his play on the field this season and eventually earn an offer from the Tigers in the process.

“Just waiting on the season to come so I can show these guys that I can really play,” he said.

Johnson also went to Maryland, Georgia Tech, UNC, UVA, Penn State and Michigan State in June. He is scheduled to visit Coastal Carolina on July 26, Virginia on July 29 and Oklahoma on July 31.