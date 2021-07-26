Big 12 responds to Texas, Oklahoma

The Big 12 responded to Texas and Oklahoma declaring their intent to leave the conference upon the expiration of the Grant of Rights in 2025. Both are then expected to join the SEC.

The statement is published below in its entirety.

“Today the Big 12 Conference received notice from University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell that their universities do not intend to extend their Grant of Rights when the current agreement expires on June 30, 2025.

“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” stated Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!