Elite TE Delp talks to TCI about All In Cookout

The Clemson football program hosted its signature summer recruiting event, the All In Cookout, on Sunday.

Among the Tigers’ priority targets in attendance was one of the nation’s top tight ends, Oscar Delp.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star and top-100 national prospect from Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth about his experience at the cookout.

“It was fun,” he said. “Good time getting out there and hanging out with all the players and all the coaches.”

Delp, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound rising senior in the class of 2022, made the trip to Tiger Town for the cookout with his mother.

“It was just me and my mom, and she enjoyed it as well,” he said.

The cookout gave him a good chance to continue building a bond with some of Clemson’s 2022 commitments, especially Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall.

“I’m pretty familiar with some of them, so I was really hanging out with Cade Klubnik and Adam Randall,” Delp said. “I’ve already been with them a couple times at some different events this summer. So, it was good to see them again.”

Klubnik, one of Clemson’s best recruiters among the commits, is making his pitch to Delp and would love to have him as a weapon to throw to at Death Valley in the future.

“He thinks that we’d be a good combination in college together,” Delp said. “He really wants me to be a part of a team with him.”

Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s staff reiterated to Delp that he is a top priority for the Tigers and rolled out the orange carpet for him again while he was on campus Sunday.

“[The coaches said] that I’m just the guy that they want, and they were going to show me everything that Clemson has to offer,” Delp said. “Just making me feel at home.”

It marked the second visit to Clemson in as many months for Delp, who also traveled to campus during the Swinney Football Camp in June.

Did the All In Cookout change anything about where the Tigers stand with him?

“They’re still near the top of my list,” he said. “I’m just waiting to get out to games and see everywhere in a gameday atmosphere now. But it was a good visit.”

Delp, the nephew of former Clemson wide receiver James Chappell, is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class by Rivals and 247Sports — the latter of which considers him the No. 71 overall prospect in the country regardless of position.

