Football

Reports: Watson's days at Houston appear to be coming to an end

By July 26, 2021 8:54 am

Despite the fact he still has unresolved legal issues, the Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported the news Monday morning.

“However the price is very high for a player of his caliber, and should be,” writes Pelissero on Twitter. “It will likely take at least three first-round picks and more.”

Pelissero also tweeted when Watson reported to camp on Sunday, he was very respectful, but his demeanor reiterated he does not want to be in Houston.

“The question is, will a team step up with the type of massive offer that would compel the Texans to move him now? Watson also would have to waive his no-trade,” Pelissero wrote.

