Texas, Oklahoma make it official

In a joint statement on Monday morning, officials at Oklahoma and Texas announced in a joint statement they are leaving the Big 12 and will be apply for membership to the SEC.

Here is the official joint statement below.

“The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grant of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”

Oklahoma & Texas make it official: they’re leaving conference & expected to apply for SEC membership pic.twitter.com/65h35M18OF — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2021

Revisiting a quote from a source last week: “Oklahoma & Texas have been in lock step from the beginning.” Source said schools contacted SEC in December & had already made up mind they were leaving Big 12 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2021

