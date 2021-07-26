What They Are Saying: All In Cookout

There continues to be plenty of buzz surrounding Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class. Sunday marked the beginning of the quiet period, which allowed for Clemson to kick off its All In Cookout.
Most of Clemson’s Class of 2022 verbal commits and several priority targets were on campus for Sunday’s festivities, with most of them being invited to Dabo Swinney’s house afterward.
In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter and Instagram about The Cookout:
My second home ! #AllIn pic.twitter.com/nchBV1vvoX
— tori (@toriano2x) July 26, 2021
New Home. 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/hWyDKe2I2a
— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) July 26, 2021
Can u see what I can see with 2020 vision⁉️ We All In‼️ #Allin pic.twitter.com/xCx0UWg4Ki
— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) July 26, 2021
#BackendBoyz #Allin 🟣🟠 🐅 @toriano2x @jlukus04 pic.twitter.com/mWnvN0g80r
— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) July 26, 2021
Big Dawg 🐕 off the leash‼️@cheesy_Trav18 w/ the #BackendBoyz@toriano2x @jlukus04 #Allin 🟠🟣🐅@ClemsonInsider @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/qxkHer7pRy
— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) July 26, 2021
Like I just stepped out the freezer‼️🥶🥶🥶 FroZen H2o‼️#Allin 🟠🟣🐅 pic.twitter.com/qD7yIzQ6XZ
— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) July 26, 2021
@TajhB10 Kick your feet up, we got it from here‼️VA➡️SC✌🏾⬆️✌🏾⬇️ #Allin pic.twitter.com/XPPneaOBPW
— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) July 26, 2021
Thanks for the awesome time at the #ALLIN cookout! Had an amazing time and met some great people @bspiers28 @ClemsonFB @coachski_ @CoachConn @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/mtbK1XKRaw
— Jackson Smith ‘22 (@jack_smith2022) July 26, 2021
Amazing time at the #ALLIN cookout pic.twitter.com/jPTXKTD5IN
— Mason Johnstone (@msnjhnstn) July 26, 2021
Family🐅🐅😎 https://t.co/RjCAPNGeA4
— Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) July 26, 2021
