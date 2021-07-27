ACCN analyst releases top corners for 2021

Former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain continued his preseason ACC position rankings on Monday with the release of his top cornerbacks for the fall.

The ACC Network analyst included just one Tiger, junior Andrew Booth Jr., within his top five for the upcoming 2021 season.

Booth, who was named to the Thorpe Award watch list on Monday, enters his third season with 36 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery over 24 games and four starts.