Clemson commit says All In Cookout felt like a ‘family reunion’

Clemson commit says All In Cookout felt like a ‘family reunion’

Hero

Clemson commit says All In Cookout felt like a ‘family reunion’

By July 27, 2021 12:15 am

By |

After making the trip to Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and attend the Elite Retreat in June, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman and future Tiger Blake Miller returned to campus Sunday for the All In Cookout.

The class of 2022 Clemson commitment gave the cookout high marks and had a blast hanging out with the coaches and staff as well as his fellow commits.

“I had a really great time,” Miller told The Clemson Insider. “It was great seeing everyone again. The coaches and the staff and everyone did a really great job on the event. I had a really great time and I think everyone there had an awesome time.”

“They said at the start it was like a family reunion,” he added, “and it really did feel like that.”

Miller’s father accompanied him to the cookout.

“My dad came with me, and he had a really great time,” Miller said. “He said the same thing, it was really awesome. It was a really calm and fun environment.”

The best part of the cookout for Miller was simply spending quality time fellowshipping with the coaches and his future teammates in the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.

Although the commits haven’t been able to be around each other a lot because of the NCAA recruiting dead period that was in place for so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller nonetheless feels the bond between the members of the ‘22 class is still strong.

“I think it’s definitely pretty good,” he said. “Having seen each other as little as we have but still communicating, I think our relationship’s really good.”

Miller plans on making his way back to Tiger Town during the upcoming season.

“I think so, for an official visit and maybe for a couple games,” he said.

After his experience at the All In Cookout, Miller – who became Clemson’s first 2022 commit when he gave his verbal pledge in October 2020 – is even more ready to get on campus for good next year and begin his career as a Tiger.

“It definitely does make me more excited to be able to get down on campus and start working,” he said. “Just seeing that everyone is not only a great coach, but able to have fun is really a great thing.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Justyn Ross thinks the change in NCAA policy to allow student-athletes to profit of off their name, image and likeness is long overdue. The Clemson wide receiver hosted a meet and greet event in Greenville, (…)

8hr

Texas and Oklahoma announced their intent to leave the Big 12 following the 2024-25 academic year. Both schools are expected to join the SEC. The move indicates another shift in the landscape of college (…)

9hr

The Big 12 responded to Texas and Oklahoma declaring their intent to leave the conference upon the expiration of the Grant of Rights in 2025. Both are then expected to join the SEC. The statement is (…)

11hr

There continues to be plenty of buzz surrounding Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class. Sunday marked the beginning of the quiet period, which allowed for Clemson to kick off its All In Cookout. Most of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home