Clemson commit says All In Cookout felt like a ‘family reunion’

After making the trip to Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and attend the Elite Retreat in June, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman and future Tiger Blake Miller returned to campus Sunday for the All In Cookout.

The class of 2022 Clemson commitment gave the cookout high marks and had a blast hanging out with the coaches and staff as well as his fellow commits.

“I had a really great time,” Miller told The Clemson Insider. “It was great seeing everyone again. The coaches and the staff and everyone did a really great job on the event. I had a really great time and I think everyone there had an awesome time.”

“They said at the start it was like a family reunion,” he added, “and it really did feel like that.”

Miller’s father accompanied him to the cookout.

“My dad came with me, and he had a really great time,” Miller said. “He said the same thing, it was really awesome. It was a really calm and fun environment.”

The best part of the cookout for Miller was simply spending quality time fellowshipping with the coaches and his future teammates in the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.

Although the commits haven’t been able to be around each other a lot because of the NCAA recruiting dead period that was in place for so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller nonetheless feels the bond between the members of the ‘22 class is still strong.

“I think it’s definitely pretty good,” he said. “Having seen each other as little as we have but still communicating, I think our relationship’s really good.”

Miller plans on making his way back to Tiger Town during the upcoming season.

“I think so, for an official visit and maybe for a couple games,” he said.

After his experience at the All In Cookout, Miller – who became Clemson’s first 2022 commit when he gave his verbal pledge in October 2020 – is even more ready to get on campus for good next year and begin his career as a Tiger.

“It definitely does make me more excited to be able to get down on campus and start working,” he said. “Just seeing that everyone is not only a great coach, but able to have fun is really a great thing.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!