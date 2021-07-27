Clemson-Georgia not the first meeting of Uiagalelei, Daniels

College football’s opening weekend features a top five matchup between Clemson and Georgia, the first matchup between the regional rivals since 2014.

But it has not been that long since the Tigers’ quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Bulldogs’ starter J.T. Daniels squared off in a high-profile game with championship implications.

Uiagalelei faced the former USC and current Bulldog quarterback twice during Uiagalelei’s sophomore season at St. John Bosco in 2017 when Daniels took snaps at Mater Dei.

Daniels won both matchups between the marquee programs in Southern California his senior year, but Uiagalelei doesn’t feel he has any unfinished business.

“I don’t think so it’s not as much unfinished business. I was more excited about the quality opponent we are playing in our first game with Georgia,” Uiagalelei said at the ACC Kickoff.

The Clemson signal caller burst onto the national scene as a sophomore in his first high school start against Daniels and Mater Dei on Oct. 13, 2017.

Uiagalelei completed 12-of-21 passes for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns as St. John Bosco fell 31-21.

“That’s crazy it was sophomore year four years ago which was a long time ago. That was my first ever career start which was pretty crazy because they were the No. 1 team in the nation at the time in high school,” Uiagalelei said. “It was fun and I had a good time out there, wish we would’ve won it was bad we lost. But it was definitely a cool experience for me to go out and get my first start I loved it.”

Daniels also recalled the game at SEC Media Days last week and since has developed a friendship with Uiagalelei off of the field.

“DJ and I played against each other twice in high school. We were each other’s rivals. I was in my last year when he was a sophomore. His first high school start, I’m almost positive, was against me,” Daniels said. “DJ and I are good friends. I like DJ a lot, a really good player and a really good person.”

Despite their matchups in high school, that included a Southern Sectional title that Mater Dei also won, both players know their upcoming dual on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. dwarfs those previous battles.

Uiagalelei came to Clemson to play on the biggest stages and for him the matchup with the Bulldogs lives up to that expectation.

“It’s an opponent that is going to be a top five or top four opponent and we all want to play great teams that’s why we play college football and come to Clemson to play against great players and great teams,” he said.

Daniels agreed in no uncertain terms.

“In terms of the Clemson game, obviously, it’s a huge game,” he said. “It’s Clemson-Georgia, it’s two really good teams.”

All eyes will be on Uiagalelei and Daniels as they renew a personal rivalry and aim to start strong in the College Football Playoff race.

