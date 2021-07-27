Clemson picks up new 2022 commit

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment on Tuesday following the All In Cookout this past weekend.
Saraland (Ala.) High School 2022 punter Jackson Smith announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.
Smith (6-5, 225) received a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson in June and attended Sunday’s All In Cookout.
He is rated as a five-star punter by NKR, which considers him the No. 1 punter in the country for the 2022 class.
After an awesome weekend at the #ALLIN cookout and talking to Coach Sweeney and @bspiers28 I have made the decision to commit to Clemson University. #Committed #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @tjkelly17 @Zac_Everett93 @CoachJacksonTJK pic.twitter.com/jqNUKlD5g3
— Jackson Smith ‘22 (@jack_smith2022) July 28, 2021
