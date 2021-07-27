Former Clemson DL banged up again ahead of training camp

A former Clemson defensive lineman has been moved to the physically unable to perform list ahead of NFL training camp.

The Detroit Lions announced on Sunday that Austin Bryant has been placed on the PUP list. The Lions open training camp on Wednesday.

Bryant, who played for Clemson from 2015-18 and played a key role in helping the Tigers win national championships in 2016 and 2018, has had a hard time staying healthy since the Lions picked him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Entering his third season in the league, Bryant has missed 22 games while playing in only 10.

It is unclear what injury Bryant is dealing with right now, but he did suffer an unknown injury during mandatory minicamp in June.

“He just had a minor, little injury last week,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at the time, via MLive.com. “No big deal. We’re just holding him to be smart about it. We expect him to be ready to go for training camp, full, no problem. He’s been up before that happened. He’s done a nice job for us, but no issues there.”

In his first two NFL seasons from 2019-20, Bryant has recorded 24 total tackles (13 solo, 11 assists).

Bryant finished his career as a Tiger with 153 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, 32 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, two caused fumbles and an interception over 51 games (29 starts) in his career. He earned Outstanding Defensive Player honors in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in the midst of Clemson’s undefeated 2018 campaign.

