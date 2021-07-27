Four Tigers named to Nagurski Watch List

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

All three returning FWAA first-team All-Americans leading off the list are in the secondary – cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner of Cincinnati and Tiawan Mullen of Indiana, along with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. Four players from last year’s second team All-America defense also top the outstanding list, linebacker Nate Landman of Colorado, safety Tykee Smith of Georgia (a transfer from West Virginia), tackle Darius Stills of West Virginia, and end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon.

Will McDonald, an end, is one of three Iowa State defenders on the list after tying for the national sack lead last year at 10.5, joining linebacker Mike Rose, who tied for third in the country in interceptions with six, and safety Greg Eisworth. Cade Hall led San Jose State’s surprise season a year ago from his end spot and tied for third nationally with 10.0 sacks. TCU boasts two players, led by end Ochaun Mathis, who tied for fifth with 9.0 sacks a year ago. The Big 12 has four schools (adding Baylor and Oklahoma) with at least a pair of players on the team.

The top four total tackles leaders from 2020, each of them a linebacker, also highlight the list. Auburn’s Zakoby McClain and Carlton Martial of Troy each claimed the title with 113 total tackles each, with Arkansas’ Grant Morgan (111) and N.C. State’s Payton Wilson (108) just behind. McClain and Morgan are the returning leaders of the 20-player SEC contingent that is spread among nine schools. Defending national champion Alabama leads the national team list with six players – defensive tackles DJ Dale and Phidarian Mathis, linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Christian Harris, cornerback Josh Jobe and safety Malachi Moore. A Georgia trio led by defensive tackle Jordan Davis leads six different SEC schools have at least two players on the list.

Safety Brandon Joseph of Northwestern tied for the national interception lead last year with six and complements Hamilton and Smith as the watch list’s returning secondary leaders along with LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., who was an FWAA First Team All-America cornerback in 2019. The Big Ten is second among the conferences with 13 players from 10 different schools, with national runner-up Ohio State as its leader with three – tackle Haskell Garrett, end Zach Harrison and cornerback Sevyn Banks.

Clemson has four players on the team to make up half of the ACC contingent – tackle Bryan Breese, end Myles Murphy, linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner – and Georgia, Iowa State, Ohio State and Oklahoma are next as teams with three players each. Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Indiana, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, San Diego State, TCU, Troy, USC and Washington have two apiece.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

This year’s watch list includes at least four players from all 10 FBS conferences plus five from the independent schools. The SEC led the conference list with 20 with the Big Ten (13) and Big 12 (12) just behind, making up half of the list. The Pac-12 (9) was fourth, followed by the ACC (8), Conference USA, Independents, Mountain West and Sun Belt (5 each) and the American Athletic and Mid-American had four apiece. The list includes 29 linebackers, 22 backs, 22 ends and 17 tackles.

2021 NAGURSKI TROPHY WATCH LIST

LB Blaze Alldredge, Missouri

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

CB Sevyn Banks, Ohio State

LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

S Bubba Bolden, Miami

LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

DE Thomas Booker, Stanford

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

DT C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

LB Troy Brown, Central Michigan

S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DT Will Choloh Jr., Troy

DT Nolan Cockrill, Army

DT D.J. Dale, Alabama

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska

DT Jamare Edwards, Marshall

S Greg Eisworth, Iowa State

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

LB Diego Fagot, Navy

LB Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

LB Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech

DE Cade Hall, San Jose State

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

LB Jake Hansen, Illinois

LB Christian Harris, Alabama

DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

DT Ralph Holley, Western Michigan

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DE Drake Jackson, USC

DE Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

DT Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

DE Durrell Johnson, Liberty

DE Tyler Johnson, Arizona State

S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

DE DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

DE DeAngelo Malone, WKU

LB Carlton Martial, Troy

LB Brandon Martin, Ball State

DE Ochaun Mathis, TCU

DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB Zakoby McClain, Auburn

LB Caden McDonald, San Diego State

DE Will McDonald, Iowa State

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

LB Micah McFadden, Indiana

LB Kristopher Moll, UAB

S Smoke Monday, Auburn

S Malachi Moore, Alabama

LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB Darius Muasau, Hawaii

CB Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

DT Dion Novil, North Texas

DE Scott Patchan, Colorado State

DT Jaxon Player, Tulsa

CB Eli Ricks, LSU

LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

LB Mike Rose, Iowa State

LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

LB James Skalski, Clemson

S Tykee Smith, Georgia

CB Chris Steele, USC

DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

DE Demetrius Taylor, App State

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

DE Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

S Bralen Trahan, Louisiana

S Nolan Turner, Clemson

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

DT Raymond Vohasek, North Carolina

LB Payton Wilgar, BYU

LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

By conference: SEC 20, Big Ten 13, Big 12 12, Pac-12 9, ACC 8, Conference USA, Independents, Mountain West, Sun Belt 5, American Athletic and Mid-American 4.

By position: Linebackers 29, Backs 22, Ends 22, Tackles 17.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.

Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America consists of 1,300 men and women who cover college football. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards and its annual All-America team.

