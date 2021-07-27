Greene feels orange carpet treatment during All In cookout

Clemson laid out the orange carpet for some of its top targets in the 2022 class during Sunday’s All In Cookout. One of those top targets is Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star wide receiver Andre Greene, Jr., who was on campus for Sunday’s festivities.

It was Greene’s second time on campus this summer. He made an earlier visit to Clemson last month for a session of Dabo Swinney Camp, where he worked out for the Tigers’ head coach and ultimately received an official scholarship offer.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and Greene (6-3, 175) had an opportunity to get some more face time with Swinney, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and some fellow recruits.

“The Cookout was great,” Greene told The Clemson Insider. “I really enjoyed spending time with Coach Swinney, Coach Grisham and the other players. It was a lot of events that allowed me to get to know and spend time with the coaches and players.”

Greene was headed back home to Virginia and ready to take a nap in the car when Swinney called him and invited him over to his home. It ended up being his favorite part of his trip down to Clemson.

“I would say the highlight of the day was going to Coach Swinney’s house after the cookout,” he said. “Some of the other players and I spent the majority of time in the pool, playing water basketball.”

Greene spent a lot of his time enjoying himself, but there were also some important conversations that needed to be had with the coaching staff. Clemson remains very interested in adding him to a wide receiver room that already includes Myrtle Beach (S.C.) 2022 four-star Adam Randall.

“Coach Swinney and Coach Grisham’s message was, ‘They want me,’” Greene said. “Coach Swinney told me before I left that he had seen a lot of great receivers and I’m one of the special ones that’s going to be great wherever I go. But said, if I come to Clemson I’m going to be great AND I’m going to win a National Championship.”

It remains to be seen if that message resonates with Greene, but it’s clear that Clemson had that family feel he’s been looking for in the schools he’s currently being recruited by.

Greene indicated to TCI that he would like to make a decision this fall, so another Clemson visit could certainly be in the cards.

While Clemson’s Class of 2022 commits made sure to put on their recruiter hats this weekend for the talented Virginia wide receiver, it never felt like that to Greene.

“I did spend a lot of time with some other commits, including Cade [Klubnik],” he said. “It didn’t feel like they were recruiting me, just a bunch of us having time to have fun and be kids again.”

