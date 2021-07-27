Myles Murphy signs NIL deal with The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider is excited to announce another name, image and likeness endorsement deal.

Clemson football defensive end Myles Murphy has signed an advertising agreement with TCI.

“I am happy to have Myles signed as our second NIL deal. He is a great representative of Clemson University and comes from a great family. I look forward to having Myles help us promote The Clemson Insider,” said Robert MacRae.

Earlier in July TCI announced that B.T. Potter has signed an NIL deal.

“I couldn’t think of two better people to help us promote what we do at TCI,” MacRae said. “We aren’t done yet. I look forward to announcing more advertising agreements in the future.”

A former top-five national recruit, Murphy made an instant impact for the Tigers in 2020, earning Freshman All-America honors from several outlets. The Marietta, Ga., native enters the 2021 season credited with 51 tackles (12.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup over 12 games (six starts).

Murphy was named ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year by the AP and a third-team All-ACC pick by PFF last season when he became the first Clemson true freshman in the Dabo Swinney era to record three forced fumbles in a season as well as the first Clemson freshman (true or redshirt) with three forced fumbles in a season since redshirt freshman Ed McDaniel in 1988.

Along with fellow true freshmen Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson, Murphy’s four sacks in 2020 tied William Perry (4.0 in 1981), Ricky Sapp (4.0 in 2006) and Shaq Lawson (4.0 in 2013) for third-most sacks by a Clemson true freshman all-time.

On Tuesday, Murphy was named to the Preseason All-ACC Football team.