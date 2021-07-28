Big 12 sends ESPN cease and desist letter

Big 12 sends ESPN cease and desist letter

Football

Big 12 sends ESPN cease and desist letter

By July 28, 2021 7:01 pm

By |

Conference realignment got more interesting on Wednesday when the Big 12 accused the four-letter network of tampering with conference members.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Big 12 has sent a “cease and desist” letter to ESPN, demanding that it end “all actions that may harm the conference and its members and that it it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference’s existing members or an NCAA conference regarding the Big 12 conference’s members, possible conference realignment and potential financial incentive or outcomes related to possible conference realignment.”

In a comment to the Associated Press, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby directly accused ESPN of tampering, saying “I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members.”

Sports Illustrated obtained a copy of the cease and desist letter, which you can read below:

 

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Clemson landed a huge commitment on Wednesday from one of the country’s top prospects in the 2022 class. Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (pictured above center) announced his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home