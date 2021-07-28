Clemson lands 5-star commitment

Clemson landed a huge commitment on Wednesday from one of the country’s top prospects in the 2022 class.

Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (pictured above center) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Wednesday afternoon.

Lukus (6-2, 185) is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 6 cornerback nationally and No. 32 overall prospect for the 2022 class regardless of position.

Clemson beat out North Carolina and many other schools to land Lukus, who also had offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State among others.

Lukus grew up a Clemson fan and has been on campus numerous times in the past. He is coming off a visit to Tiger Town for the All In Cookout last Sunday and also attended the Elite Retreat last month, as well as the Orange & White spring game in April.

The Tigers gave Lukus their very first 2022 offer when they began dispensing offers to prospects in the class in June 2020.

Lukus becomes the third cornerback pledge in Clemson’s 2022 class, joining St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Daylen Everette.

Clemson now has 11 scholarship commits in the class, with Lukus joining Pride, Everette, IMG Academy safety Keon Sabb, IMG Academy defensive end Jihaad Campbell, Austin (Texas) Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) wide receiver Adam Randall, Greenville (S.C.) offensive lineman Collin Sadler, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith safety Sherrod Covil, Strongsville (Ohio) offensive lineman Blake Miller and Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!