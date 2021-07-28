Legacy recruit had 'lots of fun' at Sunday's Cookout

Among those in attendance at Clemson’s All In Cookout was a legacy recruit.

Greenville (S.C.) 2022 tight end Josh Sapp, the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp, was invited to The Cookout a mere couple of weeks ago by Tigers’ offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott.

The younger Sapp thoroughly enjoyed his time back at Clemson and detailed his experience in a conversation with The Clemson Insider.

“Man, it was great,” Sapp told TCI. “I really had lots of fun, I really enjoyed all of the games we played like the trivia and dodgeball and baseball, those were just fun competing against the coaches and other recruits.”

The highlight of it all for Sapp was the photoshoot.

“That was the best photoshoot I’ve had yet,” he said.

While Sapp has consistently been in contact with Elliott as of late, there was little mention of his recruitment during his time at Clemson this past weekend.

“Nothing much really, we weren’t really talking about recruiting stuff there,” Sapp said when asked what he heard from Elliott and Dabo Swinney. “It was more of just enjoying the time with each other.”

Sapp’s already familiar with one of the verbal commits in four-star OL Collin Sadler, who is his teammate at Greenville. Still, Sapp had the opportunity to hang out with the remainder of the recruits in his class and didn’t miss a beat.

“It was cool meeting those guys and fun hanging out with them, we had a really good time for sure,” he said.

“Overall, it was just a really good time,” Sapp added. “It was fun being there and we had lots of fun, felt like a family reunion.”

If Clemson offers him, Sapp could have the opportunity of a lifetime to follow in the footsteps of his father.

That’s not something he takes lightly.

“It definitely would be a great thing to do,” Sapp said. “I know my dad would feel really good and that’s something I would definitely love to do and it would even add more of a push to me to be even better at the school and try to accomplish more things than he did.”

Sapp has talked with Elliott about getting back up to Tiger Town for a game this season, but they still have to work out the details.

