New 2022 commit for Clemson

By Staff Reports | July 28, 2021 10:27 pm ET

Clemson picked up another verbal commitment on Wednesday night.

Laurens (S.C.) 2022 athlete Michael Mankaka announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media.

Mankaka received a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham on Wednesday evening. Mankaka pledged his commitment to the Tigers nearly 10 minutes later.

For Laurens High School, Mankaka plays wide receiver, cornerback and free safety.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!