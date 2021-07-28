Potter named to Groza Award Watch List

Football

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced today that Clemson kicker B.T. Potter has been named as one of 30 players on the watch list for the Lou Groza Award.

Headlined by three former finalists, a previous winner, and an unprecedented 20 former semifinalists, it’s a highly competitive year on the thirty-player Watch List for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

 

Last year’s Groza winner, Jose Borregales, is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, but his fellow finalists BYU junior Jake Oldroyd and Alabama junior Will Reichard are back to vie for the award. Also returning is SMU senior Blake Mazza, who was a finalist in 2019 while at Washington State, as well as Syracuse senior and 2018 Groza winner Andre Szmyt, who could become just the second player to ever win the award multiple times, joining Sebastian Janikowski who won in 1998 and 1999.

 

With schools playing such a varied number of games last season, this year’s Watch List leans heavily on accuracy. In fact, all 16 kickers returning to FBS who attempted 10 field goals and connected at 85% or better are represented on the list: Reichard (14, 100%), Oldroyd (13, 100%), Oklahoma State junior Alex Hale (13, 92.9%), Wyoming sophomore John Hoyland (13, 92.9%), Western Kentucky junior Brayden Narveson (13, 92.9%), UAB sophomore Matt Quinn (11, 91.7%), Auburn senior Anders Carlson (20, 90.9%), Indiana junior Charles Campbell (10, 90.9%), Nebraska super senior Connor Culp (13, 86.7%), Duke sophomore Charlie Ham (13, 86.7%), Louisville junior James Turner (13, 86.7%), LSU junior Cade York (18, 85.7%), Louisiana Tech sophomore Jacob Barnes (12, 85.7%), Kentucky super senior Matt Ruffolo (12, 85.7%), UTSA super senior Hunter Duplessis (17, 85%), and Missouri sophomore Harrison Mevis (17, 85%).

 

Even though last year’s season was shortened, more and more field goals are getting kicked from long distances. All six returning kickers who made at least 3 field goals from 50 yards or further were voted onto the Watch List: York (6), Oklahoma junior Gabe Brkic (4), Campbell (3), Mevis (3), Oldroyd (3), and Georgia junior Jack Podlesny (3).

 

While the Watch List highlights 30 of the best returning kickers in the country, the Groza Committee will be watching all FBS kickers throughout the season, and releasing a weekly “Stars of the Week” feature on www.lougrozaaward.com. All FBS kickers remain eligible to be selected as semifinalists.

 

Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Thursday, November 4th. From this list, a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers selects the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, November 23rd. That same group then selects the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, December 9th during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

 

The 30th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl Committee, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet at West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on December 6th.

 

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

 

For more information on the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and to see the “Stars of the Week” throughout the season, please go to www.lougrozaaward.com. For even more updates on the best kicking performances throughout the season, follow @LouGrozaAward on Twitter.

National College Football Awards Association

The Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit NCFAA.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.

 

The members of the NCFAA are unveiling preseason watch lists over a 10-day period this month. Fourteen of the association’s 25 awards will present their preseason watch list during this time as the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.

 

Following is the complete 2021 preseason watch list calendar:

 

Mon., July 19: Bednarik Award / Maxwell Award

Tues., July 20: Davey O’Brien Award

Wed., July 21: Doak Walker Award

Thurs., July 22: Biletnikoff Award

Fri., July 23: John Mackey Award / Rimington Trophy

Mon., July 26: Butkus Award / Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Tues., July 27: Bronko Nagurski Trophy / Outland Trophy

Wed., July 28: Lou Groza Award / Ray Guy Award

Thurs., July 29: Paul Hornung Award / Wuerffel Trophy

Fri., July 30: Walter Camp Award

About the Palm Beach County Sports Commission

 

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission is a private, not-for-profit organization contracted by Palm Beach County to promote and market the County as a sports and sports tourism destination. The Commission brings sporting events and activities to the County, enhances economic impact, stimulates bed tax revenues (primarily in the off-season), and maximizes utilization of County facilities. The Commission offers a full range of event service support, corporate partnerships, sponsorships and a local membership program that support its goals. Local, regional, national and international marketing efforts are ongoing by the Commission with sports organizations and event owners. The Commission also produces sports-related programs for the residents of Palm Beach County including the annual Lou Groza Award program, the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame, and the Kids Fitness Festival of the Palm Beaches. For more information on the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, go to www.palmbeachsports.com.

