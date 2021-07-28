What They Are Saying: New 5-star addition to Clemson's 2022 class

What They Are Saying: New 5-star addition to Clemson's 2022 class

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: New 5-star addition to Clemson's 2022 class

By July 28, 2021 3:49 pm

By |

Clemson added another elite prospect to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday when Mauldin (S.C.) cornerback Jeadyn Lukus announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Lukus (6-2, 185) is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State and the No. 32 overall prospect for the 2022 class regardless of position.

With the addition of Lukus, the Tigers now own commitments from three of the nation’s top 10 corners according to 247Sports in Lukus (No. 7), Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Daylen Everette (No. 5) and St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North’s Toriano Pride (No. 10).

Clemson also has commitments from two of the nation’s top 12 safeties according to 247Sports in IMG Academy’s Keon Sabb (No. 6) and Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith’s Sherrod Covil (No. 12) in what is a loaded defensive back class for the Tigers.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about Lukus’s pledge to Clemson:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Clemson landed a huge commitment on Wednesday from one of the country’s top prospects in the 2022 class. Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (pictured above center) announced his (…)

10hr

Former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins looked impressive for the Dolphins last season. Miami showed massive improvement as a team last season as it jumped from 5-11 to 10-6 overall and finished second in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home