What They Are Saying: New 5-star addition to Clemson's 2022 class

Clemson added another elite prospect to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday when Mauldin (S.C.) cornerback Jeadyn Lukus announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Lukus (6-2, 185) is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State and the No. 32 overall prospect for the 2022 class regardless of position.

With the addition of Lukus, the Tigers now own commitments from three of the nation’s top 10 corners according to 247Sports in Lukus (No. 7), Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Daylen Everette (No. 5) and St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North’s Toriano Pride (No. 10).

Clemson also has commitments from two of the nation’s top 12 safeties according to 247Sports in IMG Academy’s Keon Sabb (No. 6) and Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith’s Sherrod Covil (No. 12) in what is a loaded defensive back class for the Tigers.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about Lukus’s pledge to Clemson:

Great Day to be a Tiger 🐅

Boooooom‼️ — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 28, 2021

Patience continues to pay off for Clemson. This turning out to be some class, especially in the defensive backfield. Jeadyn Lukus is a HUGE addition. https://t.co/lHPZP93Tsb — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) July 28, 2021

BEST DB CLASS OF ALL TIME https://t.co/Ks4wnf08QH — Mason Johnstone (@msnjhnstn) July 28, 2021

Clemson adds ESPN 300 corner Jeadyn Lukus, the No. 54 ranked prospect overall. He gives the Tigers nine ESPN 300 commitments. #AllIn https://t.co/il0zUVwwtJ — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 28, 2021

And we still ain’t done https://t.co/YsIout5EUR — Collin Sadler ✞ (@CollinSadler1) July 28, 2021

