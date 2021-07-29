Big Dex trying to keep his 'sexy on'

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 342 pounds, former Clemson and current New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence knows he is always going to be a big guy.

So, as he worked out this offseason to stay in shape ahead of the upcoming season, Lawrence – who dubs himself “Sexy Dexy” on his Twitter profile – was just trying to make sure he lives up to that nickname.

“I was just trying to maintain and shape my body kind of thing,” Lawrence said to reporters on Thursday when asked if he was trying to get bigger or smaller this offseason.

“I’m going to be big all my life, so just make it look good,” he added. “Keep my sexy on.”

One of the most athletic defensive linemen in the NFL for his size, Lawrence has accumulated 91 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits in two seasons with the Giants since they drafted him in the first round (17th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants let veteran stalwart defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson go to free agency this offseason, showing they believe in Lawrence’s ability to take the next step as a force in the middle of their defensive line.

Lawrence has shown flashes of his potential through his first two NFL seasons and is working to get better as both a run stopper and pass rusher by learning more of the nuances of his position.

“My focus this offseason was learning the position more,” Lawrence said. “I know there’s a lot that I watched myself on tape that I didn’t exactly know what to do, and this whole offseason, I worked on learning my position so I won’t have those hiccups again.”

Lawrence is setting the bar high for himself heading into his third year in the league and wants to be the best he can be in order to help his team be the best it can.

“I expect more from myself,” he said. “My main focus is helping the team win games. Whatever I can do to help the team win games is what I would do. I push everybody in practice. The whole D-line, we root for each other. We want to see each other be great. So, that’s the whole goal in the room is to help everybody be great.”

