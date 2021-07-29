Big OL from England enjoyed Clemson visit, hoping for offer

A massive offensive line prospect from the Volunteer State, originally from England, has made the rounds this summer visiting several schools since June 1 when the NCAA recruiting dead period was lifted – including Clemson.

Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy four-star tackle Joe Crocker – a 6-foot-6, 310-pound rising junior in the class of 2023 – traveled to Tiger Town in June to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Crocker spent plenty of time with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and area recruiter Lemanski Hall while on campus.

“I enjoyed my time at Clemson!” Crocker told The Clemson Insider. “I camped and then was invited to stay and tour by Coach Caldwell and Coach Ski. My highlight was just being able to learn and talk to Coach Caldwell.”

Crocker and his family moved to Tennessee when he was in elementary school. He is originally from England but also spent time in Australia and Scotland before coming stateside.

Caldwell liked what he saw from Crocker at the Swinney Camp and hopes to get him back on campus for a game this season.

“Coach Caldwell was just telling me how well he thought I performed,” Crocker said, “and how he wants me to come back in the fall.”

The Tigers have not yet joined Crocker’s double-digit list of scholarship offers but have conveyed a message of patience to him regarding a potential offer.

“They also told me to stay patient with getting an offer as Clemson does it [the recruiting process] differently and waits to offer,” he said.

Crocker’s offer sheet currently includes Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Louisville, Michigan and others. He says his recruitment is “wide open” right now, though there are some schools he communicates most frequently with such as Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Virginia, Penn State and TCU.

Clemson is an offer Crocker covets and one that would give him a lot to think about after his great visit to campus last month.

“Definitely getting an offer from Clemson would be one that I would want and consider for sure!” he said.

“The family aspect and togetherness really stands out,” he added.

Crocker has also visited Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and Penn State this summer. He plans to return to Tennessee this Saturday.

