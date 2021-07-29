Breaking down Clemson's commitment from one of nation's top cornerbacks

By Sam Neumann | July 29, 2021 11:42 am ET

Following Sunday’s All In Cookout, Clemson received a verbal pledge from a local product and one of the nation’s top cornerbacks.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest verbal commitment right here:

Jeadyn Lukus, CB, Mauldin

Height, weight: 6-2, 185

Star ratings: 5-Star (247Sports), 4-star (Rivals), 4-Star (ESPN)

Player rankings: No. 1 state, No. 6 CB, No. 32 national (247Sports); No. 1 state, No. 5 CB, No. 32 national (Rivals); No. 2 state, No. 9 CB, No. 26 regional (ESPN)

Clemson offered: June 1, 2020

Date committed: Wednesday, July 28

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Lukus: Lukus is considered one of the nation’s best cornerbacks in the 2022 class. He’s a fast and physical athlete, who can man the outside cornerback position for the Tigers.

Lukus’s commitment comes after this past weekend’s All In Cookout, which many recruits and verbal commitments characterized to TCI as a “family reunion.”

Prior to Sunday’s Cookout, Lukus indicated that he would be making his announcement come Wednesday. Lukus was at last month’s Elite Retreat and then had an opportunity to take in another event on Clemson’s campus before offering his verbal pledge.

Lukus is the third local product to join Clemson’s 2022 class, he joins Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler and Myrtle Beach (S.C) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall.

This class can certainly hang its hat on the talent in the secondary.

In addition to Lukus, the Tigers have added St. Louis (MO.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Torianio Pride, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star athlete Keon Sabb and IMG Academy four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Clemson’s 2022 class, comprised now of 11 total commitments with Lukus on board, currently ranks No. 10 nationally by Rivals and No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

