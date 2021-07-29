Clemson commit bullish on Tigers' 2022 recruiting class

While Clemson’s 2022 class is only just beginning to crack the top-10 in recruiting class rankings, there’s already a lot of pride and confidence coming out of Tiger Town.

However, one of Clemson’s verbal commitments isn’t caught up in the rankings.

Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler shared his thoughts about just that. After attending last Sunday’s All In Cookout, Sadler is quite sure that his class is the best the nation has to offer.

Forget the rankings, Clemson has the best recruiting class in ‘22 — Collin Sadler ✞ (@CollinSadler1) July 28, 2021

It took a little bit for Clemson’s 2022 class to get to where it’s at now, but with Wednesday’s addition of Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, the Tigers continue to add some of the nation’s top prospects.

The original four of Sadler, Strongsville (OH.) offensive lineman Blake Miller, Austin (TX.) quarterback Cade Klubnik and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) wide receiver Adam Randall have since been joined by St. Louis (MO.) Lutheran North cornerback Torianio Pride, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith safety Sherrod Covil, Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive end Jihaad Campbell, cornerback Daylen Everette, athlete Keon Sabb, and now Lukus.

With Lukus in the fold, Clemson’s recruiting class is now ranked No. 10 by both Rivals and 247Sports. Those rankings don’t matter to Sadler though, he has confidence that his class is the best and the addition of Lukus only reinforces that.

