Putting on that Tigers' jersey is 'something special'

After making the trip to Tiger Town for the Elite Retreat in June, Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla.) 2022 three-star kicker Robert Gunn III returned to Clemson’s campus for the All In Cookout.

Gunn recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his experience at The Cookout.

“What I enjoyed about it most was probably the people,” Gunn told TCI. “It was like one big family reunion. We got to see each other again, just play games and have fun.”

Gunn said the highlight of Sunday’s Cookout was interacting with everyone in attendance from the recruits to their families to the coaching staff. He also got to meet the family members of some new friends, which encapsulated the family feel of the program.

“It’s unbelievable there,” Gunn said. “The Clemson culture, you got to be there to experience it.”

After verbally committing following Clemson’s Elite Retreat in a closed-door meeting with Dabo Swinney, Gunn had another opportunity to hear from the Tigers’ head coach and Director of Special Teams Bill Spiers.

“They were just talking about the program and how their job is to just turn us into great young men,” he said. “But most importantly, have fun while you’re doing it and graduation.”

Did Gunn’s time back on campus reaffirm that he made the right decision to commit to Clemson?

“Oh, for sure,” Gunn said. “100 percent.”

“It’s home,” he added. “I knew since I got there. Going there again, it’s like yeah, I made the right decision.”

Gunn still has to take his official visit, so he plans on coming back up to Clemson for a game this season. He just has to inform the Tigers’ coaching staff what game he wants to go to and they’ll fly him up there.

When Gunn first kicked for Swinney and Spiers, he was informed by the latter that he had to earn the ability to wear a Clemson jersey after asking about a photoshoot.

Gunn has obviously since earned it, but it still hasn’t and won’t get old.

“It’s something special,” Gunn said. “Not a lot of people get to put on a Clemson jersey.”

Gunn spoke about meeting some new friends along the way. While he committed to Clemson just over a month ago, he’s already experienced that brotherhood first hand. Gunn reiterated that the Class of 2022 are “brothers.”

With that being said, what are Gunn’s impressions of his recruiting class thus far?

“We’re gonna be unstoppable,” he said.

